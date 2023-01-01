10 thousand Brunei dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert BND to BRL at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
36,611 brl

1.00000 BND = 3.66110 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BND3.66110 BRL
5 BND18.30550 BRL
10 BND36.61100 BRL
20 BND73.22200 BRL
50 BND183.05500 BRL
100 BND366.11000 BRL
250 BND915.27500 BRL
500 BND1830.55000 BRL
1000 BND3661.10000 BRL
2000 BND7322.20000 BRL
5000 BND18305.50000 BRL
10000 BND36611.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Brunei Dollar
1 BRL0.27314 BND
5 BRL1.36571 BND
10 BRL2.73142 BND
20 BRL5.46284 BND
50 BRL13.65710 BND
100 BRL27.31420 BND
250 BRL68.28550 BND
500 BRL136.57100 BND
1000 BRL273.14200 BND
2000 BRL546.28400 BND
5000 BRL1365.71000 BND
10000 BRL2731.42000 BND