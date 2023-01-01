Brunei dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert BND to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
279.785 bhd

1.00000 BND = 0.27979 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:34
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.920451.37151.6676418.25761.347451.540120.805315
1 EUR1.086411.491.8117219.83511.463871.673190.875
1 CAD0.7291290.67114211.2159213.31210.9824641.122950.587178
1 NZD0.599650.5519610.82242110.94820.8079980.9235330.482907

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BND0.27979 BHD
5 BND1.39892 BHD
10 BND2.79785 BHD
20 BND5.59570 BHD
50 BND13.98925 BHD
100 BND27.97850 BHD
250 BND69.94625 BHD
500 BND139.89250 BHD
1000 BND279.78500 BHD
2000 BND559.57000 BHD
5000 BND1398.92500 BHD
10000 BND2797.85000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 BHD3.57418 BND
5 BHD17.87090 BND
10 BHD35.74180 BND
20 BHD71.48360 BND
50 BHD178.70900 BND
100 BHD357.41800 BND
250 BHD893.54500 BND
500 BHD1787.09000 BND
1000 BHD3574.18000 BND
2000 BHD7148.36000 BND
5000 BHD17870.90000 BND
10000 BHD35741.80000 BND