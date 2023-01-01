5 Brunei dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert BND to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 bnd
1.406 bhd

1.00000 BND = 0.28111 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Brunei dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BND0.28111 BHD
5 BND1.40553 BHD
10 BND2.81107 BHD
20 BND5.62214 BHD
50 BND14.05535 BHD
100 BND28.11070 BHD
250 BND70.27675 BHD
500 BND140.55350 BHD
1000 BND281.10700 BHD
2000 BND562.21400 BHD
5000 BND1405.53500 BHD
10000 BND2811.07000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 BHD3.55737 BND
5 BHD17.78685 BND
10 BHD35.57370 BND
20 BHD71.14740 BND
50 BHD177.86850 BND
100 BHD355.73700 BND
250 BHD889.34250 BND
500 BHD1778.68500 BND
1000 BHD3557.37000 BND
2000 BHD7114.74000 BND
5000 BHD17786.85000 BND
10000 BHD35573.70000 BND