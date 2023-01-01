Brunei dollars to Aruban florins today

Convert BND to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
1343.08 awg

1.00000 BND = 1.34308 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085790.36771.489471.673270.96518.7298
1 GBP1.1431211.24105103.2981.70261.912691.1031121.4098
1 USD0.921050.805769183.23451.37191.541190.8887517.2514
1 INR0.01106590.009680710.012014210.01648230.01851620.01067770.207263

How to convert Brunei dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BND1.34308 AWG
5 BND6.71540 AWG
10 BND13.43080 AWG
20 BND26.86160 AWG
50 BND67.15400 AWG
100 BND134.30800 AWG
250 BND335.77000 AWG
500 BND671.54000 AWG
1000 BND1343.08000 AWG
2000 BND2686.16000 AWG
5000 BND6715.40000 AWG
10000 BND13430.80000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brunei Dollar
1 AWG0.74456 BND
5 AWG3.72279 BND
10 AWG7.44558 BND
20 AWG14.89116 BND
50 AWG37.22790 BND
100 AWG74.45580 BND
250 AWG186.13950 BND
500 AWG372.27900 BND
1000 AWG744.55800 BND
2000 AWG1489.11600 BND
5000 AWG3722.79000 BND
10000 AWG7445.58000 BND