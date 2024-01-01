Brunei dollars to Aruban florins today

Convert BND to AWG at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ƒ1.338 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:05
BND to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AWG
1 BND to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.36281.3979
Low1.32961.3296
Average1.34821.3672
Change-1.54%-2.02%
1 BND to AWG stats

The performance of BND to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3628 and a 30 day low of 1.3296. This means the 30 day average was 1.3482. The change for BND to AWG was -1.54.

The performance of BND to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3979 and a 90 day low of 1.3296. This means the 90 day average was 1.3672. The change for BND to AWG was -2.02.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BND1.33842 AWG
5 BND6.69210 AWG
10 BND13.38420 AWG
20 BND26.76840 AWG
50 BND66.92100 AWG
100 BND133.84200 AWG
250 BND334.60500 AWG
500 BND669.21000 AWG
1000 BND1,338.42000 AWG
2000 BND2,676.84000 AWG
5000 BND6,692.10000 AWG
10000 BND13,384.20000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brunei Dollar
1 AWG0.74715 BND
5 AWG3.73576 BND
10 AWG7.47151 BND
20 AWG14.94302 BND
50 AWG37.35755 BND
100 AWG74.71510 BND
250 AWG186.78775 BND
500 AWG373.57550 BND
1000 AWG747.15100 BND
2000 AWG1,494.30200 BND
5000 AWG3,735.75500 BND
10000 AWG7,471.51000 BND