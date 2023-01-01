Bermudan dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert BMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
806.49 jep

1.00000 BMD = 0.80649 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.084790.29311.488261.673150.9647518.729
1 GBP1.1431811.24005103.2251.701411.912771.1028921.4113
1 USD0.92190.806419183.24251.372051.54250.8894517.2665
1 INR0.0110750.009687590.012013110.01648260.01853010.0106850.207424

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BMD0.80649 JEP
5 BMD4.03245 JEP
10 BMD8.06489 JEP
20 BMD16.12978 JEP
50 BMD40.32445 JEP
100 BMD80.64890 JEP
250 BMD201.62225 JEP
500 BMD403.24450 JEP
1000 BMD806.48900 JEP
2000 BMD1612.97800 JEP
5000 BMD4032.44500 JEP
10000 BMD8064.89000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 JEP1.23994 BMD
5 JEP6.19970 BMD
10 JEP12.39940 BMD
20 JEP24.79880 BMD
50 JEP61.99700 BMD
100 JEP123.99400 BMD
250 JEP309.98500 BMD
500 JEP619.97000 BMD
1000 JEP1239.94000 BMD
2000 JEP2479.88000 BMD
5000 JEP6199.70000 BMD
10000 JEP12399.40000 BMD