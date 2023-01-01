250 Bermudan dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert BMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

250 bmd
198.27 jep

1.00000 BMD = 0.79309 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BMD0.79309 JEP
5 BMD3.96547 JEP
10 BMD7.93093 JEP
20 BMD15.86186 JEP
50 BMD39.65465 JEP
100 BMD79.30930 JEP
250 BMD198.27325 JEP
500 BMD396.54650 JEP
1000 BMD793.09300 JEP
2000 BMD1586.18600 JEP
5000 BMD3965.46500 JEP
10000 BMD7930.93000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 JEP1.26089 BMD
5 JEP6.30445 BMD
10 JEP12.60890 BMD
20 JEP25.21780 BMD
50 JEP63.04450 BMD
100 JEP126.08900 BMD
250 JEP315.22250 BMD
500 JEP630.44500 BMD
1000 JEP1260.89000 BMD
2000 JEP2521.78000 BMD
5000 JEP6304.45000 BMD
10000 JEP12608.90000 BMD