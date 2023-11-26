1 Bulgarian lev to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BGN to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
2.09 ils

1.00000 BGN = 2.08981 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BGN2.08981 ILS
5 BGN10.44905 ILS
10 BGN20.89810 ILS
20 BGN41.79620 ILS
50 BGN104.49050 ILS
100 BGN208.98100 ILS
250 BGN522.45250 ILS
500 BGN1044.90500 ILS
1000 BGN2089.81000 ILS
2000 BGN4179.62000 ILS
5000 BGN10449.05000 ILS
10000 BGN20898.10000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bulgarian Lev
1 ILS0.47851 BGN
5 ILS2.39256 BGN
10 ILS4.78512 BGN
20 ILS9.57024 BGN
50 ILS23.92560 BGN
100 ILS47.85120 BGN
250 ILS119.62800 BGN
500 ILS239.25600 BGN
1000 ILS478.51200 BGN
2000 ILS957.02400 BGN
5000 ILS2392.56000 BGN
10000 ILS4785.12000 BGN