Bangladeshi takas to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BDT to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
1,407.09 jmd

1.00000 BDT = 1.40709 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jamaican Dollar
1 BDT1.40709 JMD
5 BDT7.03545 JMD
10 BDT14.07090 JMD
20 BDT28.14180 JMD
50 BDT70.35450 JMD
100 BDT140.70900 JMD
250 BDT351.77250 JMD
500 BDT703.54500 JMD
1000 BDT1407.09000 JMD
2000 BDT2814.18000 JMD
5000 BDT7035.45000 JMD
10000 BDT14070.90000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JMD0.71069 BDT
5 JMD3.55344 BDT
10 JMD7.10688 BDT
20 JMD14.21376 BDT
50 JMD35.53440 BDT
100 JMD71.06880 BDT
250 JMD177.67200 BDT
500 JMD355.34400 BDT
1000 JMD710.68800 BDT
2000 JMD1421.37600 BDT
5000 JMD3553.44000 BDT
10000 JMD7106.88000 BDT