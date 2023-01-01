1 Jamaican dollar to Bangladeshi takas

Convert JMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.71 bdt

1.00000 JMD = 0.70821 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.751.485331.332350.9147518.48830.7873091.33895
1 JPY0.0069084610.01026140.009204490.006319710.1277260.005439090.00925009
1 AUD0.6732597.452910.8970050.61588112.44720.5300560.901448
1 SGD0.750554108.6431.1148210.68659713.87650.5909171.00495

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JMD0.70821 BDT
5 JMD3.54106 BDT
10 JMD7.08213 BDT
20 JMD14.16426 BDT
50 JMD35.41065 BDT
100 JMD70.82130 BDT
250 JMD177.05325 BDT
500 JMD354.10650 BDT
1000 JMD708.21300 BDT
2000 JMD1416.42600 BDT
5000 JMD3541.06500 BDT
10000 JMD7082.13000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jamaican Dollar
1 BDT1.41200 JMD
5 BDT7.06000 JMD
10 BDT14.12000 JMD
20 BDT28.24000 JMD
50 BDT70.60000 JMD
100 BDT141.20000 JMD
250 BDT353.00000 JMD
500 BDT706.00000 JMD
1000 BDT1412.00000 JMD
2000 BDT2824.00000 JMD
5000 BDT7060.00000 JMD
10000 BDT14120.00000 JMD