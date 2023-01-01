Bangladeshi takas to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert BDT to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
70.68 gtq

1.00000 BDT = 0.07068 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084290.24851.488661.673790.9645518.729
1 GBP1.1424711.23875103.1131.700871.912391.1019721.3988
1 USD0.922350.807265183.23971.373051.543810.8896517.2745
1 INR0.01108050.009698080.012013510.01649510.01854650.01068780.207527

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BDT0.07068 GTQ
5 BDT0.35341 GTQ
10 BDT0.70682 GTQ
20 BDT1.41363 GTQ
50 BDT3.53409 GTQ
100 BDT7.06817 GTQ
250 BDT17.67043 GTQ
500 BDT35.34085 GTQ
1000 BDT70.68170 GTQ
2000 BDT141.36340 GTQ
5000 BDT353.40850 GTQ
10000 BDT706.81700 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GTQ14.14790 BDT
5 GTQ70.73950 BDT
10 GTQ141.47900 BDT
20 GTQ282.95800 BDT
50 GTQ707.39500 BDT
100 GTQ1414.79000 BDT
250 GTQ3536.97500 BDT
500 GTQ7073.95000 BDT
1000 GTQ14147.90000 BDT
2000 GTQ28295.80000 BDT
5000 GTQ70739.50000 BDT
10000 GTQ141479.00000 BDT