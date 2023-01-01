Bangladeshi takas to Fijian dollars today

Convert BDT to FJD at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
20.56 fjd

1.00000 BDT = 0.02056 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922351.5438155.70470.80726583.23971.373057.2501
1 EUR1.084211.6737960.3950.875390.24851.488667.86056
1 AUD0.647750.597445136.08270.52290653.91850.8893934.69625
1 PHP0.01795180.01655770.027714110.01449191.49430.02464870.130152

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Fijian Dollar
1 BDT0.02056 FJD
5 BDT0.10280 FJD
10 BDT0.20561 FJD
20 BDT0.41122 FJD
50 BDT1.02805 FJD
100 BDT2.05610 FJD
250 BDT5.14025 FJD
500 BDT10.28050 FJD
1000 BDT20.56100 FJD
2000 BDT41.12200 FJD
5000 BDT102.80500 FJD
10000 BDT205.61000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 FJD48.63590 BDT
5 FJD243.17950 BDT
10 FJD486.35900 BDT
20 FJD972.71800 BDT
50 FJD2431.79500 BDT
100 FJD4863.59000 BDT
250 FJD12158.97500 BDT
500 FJD24317.95000 BDT
1000 FJD48635.90000 BDT
2000 FJD97271.80000 BDT
5000 FJD243179.50000 BDT
10000 FJD486359.00000 BDT