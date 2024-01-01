5 Fijian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert FJD to BDT at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Tk53.13 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 FJD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High54.587454.5874
Low53.010251.4063
Average53.707253.1657
Change-1.60%2.75%
View full history

1 FJD to BDT stats

The performance of FJD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 54.5874 and a 30 day low of 53.0102. This means the 30 day average was 53.7072. The change for FJD to BDT was -1.60.

The performance of FJD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.5874 and a 90 day low of 51.4063. This means the 90 day average was 53.1657. The change for FJD to BDT was 2.75.

Track market ratesView FJD to BDT chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8181.5070.9281.32384.080.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7190.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.82310.6160.87855.7910.5120.919
1 EUR1.07719.1981.62411.42690.5920.8321.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 FJD53.12730 BDT
5 FJD265.63650 BDT
10 FJD531.27300 BDT
20 FJD1,062.54600 BDT
50 FJD2,656.36500 BDT
100 FJD5,312.73000 BDT
250 FJD13,281.82500 BDT
500 FJD26,563.65000 BDT
1000 FJD53,127.30000 BDT
2000 FJD106,254.60000 BDT
5000 FJD265,636.50000 BDT
10000 FJD531,273.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Fijian Dollar
1 BDT0.01882 FJD
5 BDT0.09411 FJD
10 BDT0.18823 FJD
20 BDT0.37645 FJD
50 BDT0.94114 FJD
100 BDT1.88227 FJD
250 BDT4.70568 FJD
500 BDT9.41135 FJD
1000 BDT18.82270 FJD
2000 BDT37.64540 FJD
5000 BDT94.11350 FJD
10000 BDT188.22700 FJD