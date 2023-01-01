Bangladeshi takas to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert BDT to ETB at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
504.96 etb

1.00000 BDT = 0.50496 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
1 EUR10.87531.084290.24851.488661.673790.9645518.729
1 GBP1.1424711.23875103.1131.700871.912391.1019721.3988
1 USD0.922350.807265183.23971.373051.543810.8896517.2745
1 INR0.01108050.009698080.012013510.01649510.01854650.01068780.207527

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ethiopian Birr
1 BDT0.50496 ETB
5 BDT2.52480 ETB
10 BDT5.04961 ETB
20 BDT10.09922 ETB
50 BDT25.24805 ETB
100 BDT50.49610 ETB
250 BDT126.24025 ETB
500 BDT252.48050 ETB
1000 BDT504.96100 ETB
2000 BDT1009.92200 ETB
5000 BDT2524.80500 ETB
10000 BDT5049.61000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ETB1.98035 BDT
5 ETB9.90175 BDT
10 ETB19.80350 BDT
20 ETB39.60700 BDT
50 ETB99.01750 BDT
100 ETB198.03500 BDT
250 ETB495.08750 BDT
500 ETB990.17500 BDT
1000 ETB1980.35000 BDT
2000 ETB3960.70000 BDT
5000 ETB9901.75000 BDT
10000 ETB19803.50000 BDT