5 Ethiopian birrs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ETB to BDT at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Tk0.9990 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 ETB to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01582.0391
Low0.98940.9894
Average1.00591.1422
Change-1.65%-50.86%
View full history

1 ETB to BDT stats

The performance of ETB to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0158 and a 30 day low of 0.9894. This means the 30 day average was 1.0059. The change for ETB to BDT was -1.65.

The performance of ETB to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0391 and a 90 day low of 0.9894. This means the 90 day average was 1.1422. The change for ETB to BDT was -50.86.

Track market ratesView ETB to BDT chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07690.5131.491.6230.93421.593
1 GBP1.20311.295108.9271.7931.9531.12425.986
1 USD0.9290.772184.0841.3841.5080.86820.06
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ETB0.99898 BDT
5 ETB4.99490 BDT
10 ETB9.98980 BDT
20 ETB19.97960 BDT
50 ETB49.94900 BDT
100 ETB99.89800 BDT
250 ETB249.74500 BDT
500 ETB499.49000 BDT
1000 ETB998.98000 BDT
2000 ETB1,997.96000 BDT
5000 ETB4,994.90000 BDT
10000 ETB9,989.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ethiopian Birr
1 BDT1.00102 ETB
5 BDT5.00510 ETB
10 BDT10.01020 ETB
20 BDT20.02040 ETB
50 BDT50.05100 ETB
100 BDT100.10200 ETB
250 BDT250.25500 ETB
500 BDT500.51000 ETB
1000 BDT1,001.02000 ETB
2000 BDT2,002.04000 ETB
5000 BDT5,005.10000 ETB
10000 BDT10,010.20000 ETB