5 Bangladeshi takas to Ethiopian birrs

Convert BDT to ETB at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
2.55 etb

1.00000 BDT = 0.50942 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ethiopian Birr
1 BDT0.50942 ETB
5 BDT2.54711 ETB
10 BDT5.09423 ETB
20 BDT10.18846 ETB
50 BDT25.47115 ETB
100 BDT50.94230 ETB
250 BDT127.35575 ETB
500 BDT254.71150 ETB
1000 BDT509.42300 ETB
2000 BDT1018.84600 ETB
5000 BDT2547.11500 ETB
10000 BDT5094.23000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ETB1.96300 BDT
5 ETB9.81500 BDT
10 ETB19.63000 BDT
20 ETB39.26000 BDT
50 ETB98.15000 BDT
100 ETB196.30000 BDT
250 ETB490.75000 BDT
500 ETB981.50000 BDT
1000 ETB1963.00000 BDT
2000 ETB3926.00000 BDT
5000 ETB9815.00000 BDT
10000 ETB19630.00000 BDT