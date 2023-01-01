250 Bangladeshi takas to Czech korunas

Convert BDT to CZK at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
50.56 czk

1.00000 BDT = 0.20225 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BDT0.20225 CZK
5 BDT1.01124 CZK
10 BDT2.02247 CZK
20 BDT4.04494 CZK
50 BDT10.11235 CZK
100 BDT20.22470 CZK
250 BDT50.56175 CZK
500 BDT101.12350 CZK
1000 BDT202.24700 CZK
2000 BDT404.49400 CZK
5000 BDT1011.23500 CZK
10000 BDT2022.47000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CZK4.94446 BDT
5 CZK24.72230 BDT
10 CZK49.44460 BDT
20 CZK98.88920 BDT
50 CZK247.22300 BDT
100 CZK494.44600 BDT
250 CZK1236.11500 BDT
500 CZK2472.23000 BDT
1000 CZK4944.46000 BDT
2000 CZK9888.92000 BDT
5000 CZK24722.30000 BDT
10000 CZK49444.60000 BDT