Bangladeshi takas to Albanian leks today

Convert BDT to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
865.32 all

1.00000 BDT = 0.86532 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922151.5433355.69860.8070783.23371.37297.2498
1 EUR1.084411.6735960.39960.8751590.25861.488777.86168
1 AUD0.647950.597519136.08990.52294153.93130.8895714.69751
1 PHP0.01795380.01655640.027708610.014491.494360.02464870.130161

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Albanian Lek
1 BDT0.86532 ALL
5 BDT4.32661 ALL
10 BDT8.65322 ALL
20 BDT17.30644 ALL
50 BDT43.26610 ALL
100 BDT86.53220 ALL
250 BDT216.33050 ALL
500 BDT432.66100 ALL
1000 BDT865.32200 ALL
2000 BDT1730.64400 ALL
5000 BDT4326.61000 ALL
10000 BDT8653.22000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ALL1.15564 BDT
5 ALL5.77820 BDT
10 ALL11.55640 BDT
20 ALL23.11280 BDT
50 ALL57.78200 BDT
100 ALL115.56400 BDT
250 ALL288.91000 BDT
500 ALL577.82000 BDT
1000 ALL1155.64000 BDT
2000 ALL2311.28000 BDT
5000 ALL5778.20000 BDT
10000 ALL11556.40000 BDT