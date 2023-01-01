1 Bangladeshi taka to Albanian leks

Convert BDT to ALL at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.85 all

1.00000 BDT = 0.84590 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Albanian Lek
1 BDT0.84590 ALL
5 BDT4.22948 ALL
10 BDT8.45896 ALL
20 BDT16.91792 ALL
50 BDT42.29480 ALL
100 BDT84.58960 ALL
250 BDT211.47400 ALL
500 BDT422.94800 ALL
1000 BDT845.89600 ALL
2000 BDT1691.79200 ALL
5000 BDT4229.48000 ALL
10000 BDT8458.96000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ALL1.18218 BDT
5 ALL5.91090 BDT
10 ALL11.82180 BDT
20 ALL23.64360 BDT
50 ALL59.10900 BDT
100 ALL118.21800 BDT
250 ALL295.54500 BDT
500 ALL591.09000 BDT
1000 ALL1182.18000 BDT
2000 ALL2364.36000 BDT
5000 ALL5910.90000 BDT
10000 ALL11821.80000 BDT