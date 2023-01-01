Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Israeli new sheqels today
Convert BAM to ILS at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Israeli New Sheqel
|1 BAM
|2.08998 ILS
|5 BAM
|10.44990 ILS
|10 BAM
|20.89980 ILS
|20 BAM
|41.79960 ILS
|50 BAM
|104.49900 ILS
|100 BAM
|208.99800 ILS
|250 BAM
|522.49500 ILS
|500 BAM
|1044.99000 ILS
|1000 BAM
|2089.98000 ILS
|2000 BAM
|4179.96000 ILS
|5000 BAM
|10449.90000 ILS
|10000 BAM
|20899.80000 ILS
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 ILS
|0.47847 BAM
|5 ILS
|2.39236 BAM
|10 ILS
|4.78473 BAM
|20 ILS
|9.56946 BAM
|50 ILS
|23.92365 BAM
|100 ILS
|47.84730 BAM
|250 ILS
|119.61825 BAM
|500 ILS
|239.23650 BAM
|1000 ILS
|478.47300 BAM
|2000 ILS
|956.94600 BAM
|5000 ILS
|2392.36500 BAM
|10000 ILS
|4784.73000 BAM