Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BAM to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,089.98 ils

1.00000 BAM = 2.08998 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BAM2.08998 ILS
5 BAM10.44990 ILS
10 BAM20.89980 ILS
20 BAM41.79960 ILS
50 BAM104.49900 ILS
100 BAM208.99800 ILS
250 BAM522.49500 ILS
500 BAM1044.99000 ILS
1000 BAM2089.98000 ILS
2000 BAM4179.96000 ILS
5000 BAM10449.90000 ILS
10000 BAM20899.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ILS0.47847 BAM
5 ILS2.39236 BAM
10 ILS4.78473 BAM
20 ILS9.56946 BAM
50 ILS23.92365 BAM
100 ILS47.84730 BAM
250 ILS119.61825 BAM
500 ILS239.23650 BAM
1000 ILS478.47300 BAM
2000 ILS956.94600 BAM
5000 ILS2392.36500 BAM
10000 ILS4784.73000 BAM