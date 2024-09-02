Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Israeli new sheqels is currently 2.067 today, reflecting a 0.759% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 2.107 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.052 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.322% increase in value.