보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. is currently 2.038 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.046% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. has fluctuated between a high of 2.052 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2.008 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 1.414% increase in value.