Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Israeli new sheqels today
Convert BAM to ILS at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Israeli New Sheqel
|1 BAM
|2.03912 ILS
|5 BAM
|10.19560 ILS
|10 BAM
|20.39120 ILS
|20 BAM
|40.78240 ILS
|50 BAM
|101.95600 ILS
|100 BAM
|203.91200 ILS
|250 BAM
|509.78000 ILS
|500 BAM
|1,019.56000 ILS
|1000 BAM
|2,039.12000 ILS
|2000 BAM
|4,078.24000 ILS
|5000 BAM
|10,195.60000 ILS
|10000 BAM
|20,391.20000 ILS
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 ILS
|0.49041 BAM
|5 ILS
|2.45204 BAM
|10 ILS
|4.90408 BAM
|20 ILS
|9.80816 BAM
|50 ILS
|24.52040 BAM
|100 ILS
|49.04080 BAM
|250 ILS
|122.60200 BAM
|500 ILS
|245.20400 BAM
|1000 ILS
|490.40800 BAM
|2000 ILS
|980.81600 BAM
|5000 ILS
|2,452.04000 BAM
|10000 ILS
|4,904.08000 BAM