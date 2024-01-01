Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BAM to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,039.12 ils

1.000 BAM = 2.039 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2081.4751.6650.96618.271
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5691.7271.9481.1321.383
1 USD0.9210.787183.1221.361.5340.8916.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BAM2.03912 ILS
5 BAM10.19560 ILS
10 BAM20.39120 ILS
20 BAM40.78240 ILS
50 BAM101.95600 ILS
100 BAM203.91200 ILS
250 BAM509.78000 ILS
500 BAM1,019.56000 ILS
1000 BAM2,039.12000 ILS
2000 BAM4,078.24000 ILS
5000 BAM10,195.60000 ILS
10000 BAM20,391.20000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ILS0.49041 BAM
5 ILS2.45204 BAM
10 ILS4.90408 BAM
20 ILS9.80816 BAM
50 ILS24.52040 BAM
100 ILS49.04080 BAM
250 ILS122.60200 BAM
500 ILS245.20400 BAM
1000 ILS490.40800 BAM
2000 ILS980.81600 BAM
5000 ILS2,452.04000 BAM
10000 ILS4,904.08000 BAM