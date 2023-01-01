Azerbaijani manats to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert AZN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
192,941 lkr

1.00000 AZN = 192.94100 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.085190.31561.487671.671960.9645518.7372
1 GBP1.1426611.2399103.21.69991.910481.1021521.4102
1 USD0.921550.806517183.23251.3711.540830.888917.2677
1 INR0.01107230.009689920.012014510.01647190.01851240.01067970.207463

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AZN192.94100 LKR
5 AZN964.70500 LKR
10 AZN1929.41000 LKR
20 AZN3858.82000 LKR
50 AZN9647.05000 LKR
100 AZN19294.10000 LKR
250 AZN48235.25000 LKR
500 AZN96470.50000 LKR
1000 AZN192941.00000 LKR
2000 AZN385882.00000 LKR
5000 AZN964705.00000 LKR
10000 AZN1929410.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 LKR0.00518 AZN
5 LKR0.02591 AZN
10 LKR0.05183 AZN
20 LKR0.10366 AZN
50 LKR0.25915 AZN
100 LKR0.51829 AZN
250 LKR1.29573 AZN
500 LKR2.59146 AZN
1000 LKR5.18293 AZN
2000 LKR10.36586 AZN
5000 LKR25.91465 AZN
10000 LKR51.82930 AZN