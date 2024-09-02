Azerbaijani manat to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 175.704 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.557% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 176.954 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 175.621 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.109% decrease in value.