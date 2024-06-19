아제르바이잔 마나트 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 179.295 today, reflecting a 0.323% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.473% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 179.322 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 178.267 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.176% increase in value.