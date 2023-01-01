1 thousand Azerbaijani manats to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AZN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 azn
193176 lkr

1.00000 AZN = 193.17600 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AZN193.17600 LKR
5 AZN965.88000 LKR
10 AZN1931.76000 LKR
20 AZN3863.52000 LKR
50 AZN9658.80000 LKR
100 AZN19317.60000 LKR
250 AZN48294.00000 LKR
500 AZN96588.00000 LKR
1000 AZN193176.00000 LKR
2000 AZN386352.00000 LKR
5000 AZN965880.00000 LKR
10000 AZN1931760.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 LKR0.00518 AZN
5 LKR0.02588 AZN
10 LKR0.05177 AZN
20 LKR0.10353 AZN
50 LKR0.25883 AZN
100 LKR0.51766 AZN
250 LKR1.29415 AZN
500 LKR2.58831 AZN
1000 LKR5.17661 AZN
2000 LKR10.35322 AZN
5000 LKR25.88305 AZN
10000 LKR51.76610 AZN