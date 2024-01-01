10 Sri Lankan rupees to Azerbaijani manats

Convert LKR to AZN at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
0.06 azn

Sr1.000 LKR = man.0.005571 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 LKR0.00557 AZN
5 LKR0.02786 AZN
10 LKR0.05571 AZN
20 LKR0.11142 AZN
50 LKR0.27856 AZN
100 LKR0.55712 AZN
250 LKR1.39279 AZN
500 LKR2.78559 AZN
1000 LKR5.57117 AZN
2000 LKR11.14234 AZN
5000 LKR27.85585 AZN
10000 LKR55.71170 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AZN179.49600 LKR
5 AZN897.48000 LKR
10 AZN1,794.96000 LKR
20 AZN3,589.92000 LKR
50 AZN8,974.80000 LKR
100 AZN17,949.60000 LKR
250 AZN44,874.00000 LKR
500 AZN89,748.00000 LKR
1000 AZN179,496.00000 LKR
2000 AZN358,992.00000 LKR
5000 AZN897,480.00000 LKR
10000 AZN1,794,960.00000 LKR