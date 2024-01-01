10 Aruban florins to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AWG to KZT at the real exchange rate

10 awg
2,695.87 kzt

ƒ1.000 AWG = ₸269.6 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
AWG to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 AWG to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High270.4050270.4050
Low265.4530249.7850
Average267.9483263.4327
Change1.56%7.70%
1 AWG to KZT stats

The performance of AWG to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 270.4050 and a 30 day low of 265.4530. This means the 30 day average was 267.9483. The change for AWG to KZT was 1.56.

The performance of AWG to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 270.4050 and a 90 day low of 249.7850. This means the 90 day average was 263.4327. The change for AWG to KZT was 7.70.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AWG269.58700 KZT
5 AWG1,347.93500 KZT
10 AWG2,695.87000 KZT
20 AWG5,391.74000 KZT
50 AWG13,479.35000 KZT
100 AWG26,958.70000 KZT
250 AWG67,396.75000 KZT
500 AWG134,793.50000 KZT
1000 AWG269,587.00000 KZT
2000 AWG539,174.00000 KZT
5000 AWG1,347,935.00000 KZT
10000 AWG2,695,870.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Aruban Florin
1 KZT0.00371 AWG
5 KZT0.01855 AWG
10 KZT0.03709 AWG
20 KZT0.07419 AWG
50 KZT0.18547 AWG
100 KZT0.37094 AWG
250 KZT0.92735 AWG
500 KZT1.85469 AWG
1000 KZT3.70938 AWG
2000 KZT7.41876 AWG
5000 KZT18.54690 AWG
10000 KZT37.09380 AWG