Aruban florin to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 269.587 today, reflecting a 0.155% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.250% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 270.383 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 268.237 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.438% decrease in value.