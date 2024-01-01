100 Aruban florins to Kyrgystani soms

Convert AWG to KGS at the real exchange rate

100 awg
4,758.89 kgs

ƒ1.000 AWG = Лв47.59 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KGS
1 AWG to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.853249.0450
Low47.150847.0931
Average47.540047.9241
Change0.93%-2.92%
View full history

1 AWG to KGS stats

The performance of AWG to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.8532 and a 30 day low of 47.1508. This means the 30 day average was 47.5400. The change for AWG to KGS was 0.93.

The performance of AWG to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.0450 and a 90 day low of 47.0931. This means the 90 day average was 47.9241. The change for AWG to KGS was -2.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.9080.7610.9041.6061.307
1 AUD0.67710.91412.1310.5160.6131.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2660.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kyrgystani Som
1 AWG47.58890 KGS
5 AWG237.94450 KGS
10 AWG475.88900 KGS
20 AWG951.77800 KGS
50 AWG2,379.44500 KGS
100 AWG4,758.89000 KGS
250 AWG11,897.22500 KGS
500 AWG23,794.45000 KGS
1000 AWG47,588.90000 KGS
2000 AWG95,177.80000 KGS
5000 AWG237,944.50000 KGS
10000 AWG475,889.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Aruban Florin
1 KGS0.02101 AWG
5 KGS0.10507 AWG
10 KGS0.21013 AWG
20 KGS0.42027 AWG
50 KGS1.05067 AWG
100 KGS2.10133 AWG
250 KGS5.25332 AWG
500 KGS10.50665 AWG
1000 KGS21.01330 AWG
2000 KGS42.02660 AWG
5000 KGS105.06650 AWG
10000 KGS210.13300 AWG