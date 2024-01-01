5 Aruban florins to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert AWG to BAM at the real exchange rate
AWG to BAM conversion chart
1 AWG = 0.98802 BAM
0
|1 AWG to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.0015
|1.0231
|Low
|0.9762
|0.9762
|Average
|0.9903
|1.0043
|Change
|-1.34%
|-1.60%
1 AWG to BAM stats
The performance of AWG to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.9762. This means the 30 day average was 0.9903. The change for AWG to BAM was -1.34.
The performance of AWG to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0231 and a 90 day low of 0.9762. This means the 90 day average was 1.0043. The change for AWG to BAM was -1.60.
|Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 AWG
|0.98802 BAM
|5 AWG
|4.94009 BAM
|10 AWG
|9.88017 BAM
|20 AWG
|19.76034 BAM
|50 AWG
|49.40085 BAM
|100 AWG
|98.80170 BAM
|250 AWG
|247.00425 BAM
|500 AWG
|494.00850 BAM
|1000 AWG
|988.01700 BAM
|2000 AWG
|1,976.03400 BAM
|5000 AWG
|4,940.08500 BAM
|10000 AWG
|9,880.17000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Aruban Florin
|1 BAM
|1.01213 AWG
|5 BAM
|5.06065 AWG
|10 BAM
|10.12130 AWG
|20 BAM
|20.24260 AWG
|50 BAM
|50.60650 AWG
|100 BAM
|101.21300 AWG
|250 BAM
|253.03250 AWG
|500 BAM
|506.06500 AWG
|1000 BAM
|1,012.13000 AWG
|2000 BAM
|2,024.26000 AWG
|5000 BAM
|5,060.65000 AWG
|10000 BAM
|10,121.30000 AWG