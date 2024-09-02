Aruban florin to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.988 today, reflecting a -0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.097% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.989 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.977 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.344% increase in value.