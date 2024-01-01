100 Aruban florins to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert AWG to BAM at the real exchange rate

100 awg
98.81 bam

ƒ1.000 AWG = KM0.9881 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:25
AWG to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BAM
1 AWG to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00151.0231
Low0.97620.9762
Average0.99031.0043
Change-1.33%-1.59%
View full history

1 AWG to BAM stats

The performance of AWG to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.9762. This means the 30 day average was 0.9903. The change for AWG to BAM was -1.33.

The performance of AWG to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0231 and a 90 day low of 0.9762. This means the 90 day average was 1.0043. The change for AWG to BAM was -1.59.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.3517.8070.7620.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0690.5160.6131.0870.885
1 CAD0.7411.093113.1950.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073



Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AWG0.98813 BAM
5 AWG4.94064 BAM
10 AWG9.88128 BAM
20 AWG19.76256 BAM
50 AWG49.40640 BAM
100 AWG98.81280 BAM
250 AWG247.03200 BAM
500 AWG494.06400 BAM
1000 AWG988.12800 BAM
2000 AWG1,976.25600 BAM
5000 AWG4,940.64000 BAM
10000 AWG9,881.28000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Aruban Florin
1 BAM1.01201 AWG
5 BAM5.06005 AWG
10 BAM10.12010 AWG
20 BAM20.24020 AWG
50 BAM50.60050 AWG
100 BAM101.20100 AWG
250 BAM253.00250 AWG
500 BAM506.00500 AWG
1000 BAM1,012.01000 AWG
2000 BAM2,024.02000 AWG
5000 BAM5,060.05000 AWG
10000 BAM10,120.10000 AWG