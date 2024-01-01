100 Argentine pesos to East Caribbean dollars

Convert ARS to XCD at the real exchange rate

100 ars
0.28 xcd

$1.000 ARS = $0.002839 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
ARS to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XCD
1 ARS to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0030
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00290.0029
Change-1.88%-5.69%
1 ARS to XCD stats

The performance of ARS to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for ARS to XCD was -1.88.

The performance of ARS to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for ARS to XCD was -5.69.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4771.350.90417.8491.30617.8490.762
1 AUD0.67710.9140.61212.0850.88412.0850.516
1 CAD0.7411.09410.6713.2260.96813.2260.564
1 EUR1.1061.6331.492119.7361.44519.7360.842

How to convert Argentine pesos to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 ARS0.00284 XCD
5 ARS0.01419 XCD
10 ARS0.02839 XCD
20 ARS0.05677 XCD
50 ARS0.14193 XCD
100 ARS0.28385 XCD
250 ARS0.70963 XCD
500 ARS1.41926 XCD
1000 ARS2.83851 XCD
2000 ARS5.67702 XCD
5000 ARS14.19255 XCD
10000 ARS28.38510 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 XCD352.29700 ARS
5 XCD1,761.48500 ARS
10 XCD3,522.97000 ARS
20 XCD7,045.94000 ARS
50 XCD17,614.85000 ARS
100 XCD35,229.70000 ARS
250 XCD88,074.25000 ARS
500 XCD176,148.50000 ARS
1000 XCD352,297.00000 ARS
2000 XCD704,594.00000 ARS
5000 XCD1,761,485.00000 ARS
10000 XCD3,522,970.00000 ARS