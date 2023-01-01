Argentine pesos to CFA francs beac today

Convert ARS to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
1,751 xaf

1.00000 ARS = 1.75078 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540361.370050.9217518.23351.3484518.23410.806029
1 AUD0.649210.8894360.59842411.83720.87541411.83760.523274
1 CAD0.72991.1243110.67281213.30860.98423413.30910.588321
1 EUR1.084851.671061.4863119.78061.4628719.78130.87445

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 ARS1.75078 XAF
5 ARS8.75390 XAF
10 ARS17.50780 XAF
20 ARS35.01560 XAF
50 ARS87.53900 XAF
100 ARS175.07800 XAF
250 ARS437.69500 XAF
500 ARS875.39000 XAF
1000 ARS1750.78000 XAF
2000 ARS3501.56000 XAF
5000 ARS8753.90000 XAF
10000 ARS17507.80000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Argentine Peso
1 XAF0.57117 ARS
5 XAF2.85587 ARS
10 XAF5.71173 ARS
20 XAF11.42346 ARS
50 XAF28.55865 ARS
100 XAF57.11730 ARS
250 XAF142.79325 ARS
500 XAF285.58650 ARS
1000 XAF571.17300 ARS
2000 XAF1142.34600 ARS
5000 XAF2855.86500 ARS
10000 XAF5711.73000 ARS