Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs beac today

Convert CNY to XAF at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
85243 xaf

1.00000 CNY = 85.24310 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CNY85.24310 XAF
5 CNY426.21550 XAF
10 CNY852.43100 XAF
20 CNY1704.86200 XAF
50 CNY4262.15500 XAF
100 CNY8524.31000 XAF
250 CNY21310.77500 XAF
500 CNY42621.55000 XAF
1000 CNY85243.10000 XAF
2000 CNY170486.20000 XAF
5000 CNY426215.50000 XAF
10000 CNY852431.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XAF0.01173 CNY
5 XAF0.05866 CNY
10 XAF0.11731 CNY
20 XAF0.23462 CNY
50 XAF0.58656 CNY
100 XAF1.17312 CNY
250 XAF2.93280 CNY
500 XAF5.86560 CNY
1000 XAF11.73120 CNY
2000 XAF23.46240 CNY
5000 XAF58.65600 CNY
10000 XAF117.31200 CNY