US dollars to CFA francs beac today

Convert USD to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
617,695 xaf

1.00000 USD = 617.69500 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06439490.1165380.001065760.0007132140.0006228670.00560340.0133818
1 INR15.529211.809740.01655040.01107560.009672620.08701630.207809
1 JPY8.580910.55256710.009145230.006118830.005344770.04808230.114828
1 CAD938.29460.4213109.34710.6692040.5844325.2576412.5561

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 USD617.69500 XAF
5 USD3088.47500 XAF
10 USD6176.95000 XAF
20 USD12353.90000 XAF
50 USD30884.75000 XAF
100 USD61769.50000 XAF
250 USD154423.75000 XAF
500 USD308847.50000 XAF
1000 USD617695.00000 XAF
2000 USD1235390.00000 XAF
5000 USD3088475.00000 XAF
10000 USD6176950.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / US Dollar
1 XAF0.00162 USD
5 XAF0.00809 USD
10 XAF0.01619 USD
20 XAF0.03238 USD
50 XAF0.08095 USD
100 XAF0.16189 USD
250 XAF0.40473 USD
500 XAF0.80946 USD
1000 XAF1.61892 USD
2000 XAF3.23784 USD
5000 XAF8.09460 USD
10000 XAF16.18920 USD