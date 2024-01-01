Romanian leus to CFA francs beac today

Convert RON to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
131,810 xaf

L1.000 RON = FCFA131.8 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / CFA Franc BEAC
1 RON131.81000 XAF
5 RON659.05000 XAF
10 RON1,318.10000 XAF
20 RON2,636.20000 XAF
50 RON6,590.50000 XAF
100 RON13,181.00000 XAF
250 RON32,952.50000 XAF
500 RON65,905.00000 XAF
1000 RON131,810.00000 XAF
2000 RON263,620.00000 XAF
5000 RON659,050.00000 XAF
10000 RON1,318,100.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Romanian Leu
1 XAF0.00759 RON
5 XAF0.03793 RON
10 XAF0.07587 RON
20 XAF0.15173 RON
50 XAF0.37933 RON
100 XAF0.75867 RON
250 XAF1.89667 RON
500 XAF3.79334 RON
1000 XAF7.58667 RON
2000 XAF15.17334 RON
5000 XAF37.93335 RON
10000 XAF75.86670 RON