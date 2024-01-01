Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs beac today

Convert CNY to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
83,856 xaf

¥1.000 CNY = FCFA83.86 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.948584.5308
Low82.561582.5615
Average83.225883.6946
Change0.45%-0.44%
1 CNY to XAF stats

The performance of CNY to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.9485 and a 30 day low of 82.5615. This means the 30 day average was 83.2258. The change for CNY to XAF was 0.45.

The performance of CNY to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 84.5308 and a 90 day low of 82.5615. This means the 90 day average was 83.6946. The change for CNY to XAF was -0.44.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CNY83.85610 XAF
5 CNY419.28050 XAF
10 CNY838.56100 XAF
20 CNY1,677.12200 XAF
50 CNY4,192.80500 XAF
100 CNY8,385.61000 XAF
250 CNY20,964.02500 XAF
500 CNY41,928.05000 XAF
1000 CNY83,856.10000 XAF
2000 CNY167,712.20000 XAF
5000 CNY419,280.50000 XAF
10000 CNY838,561.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XAF0.01193 CNY
5 XAF0.05963 CNY
10 XAF0.11925 CNY
20 XAF0.23850 CNY
50 XAF0.59626 CNY
100 XAF1.19252 CNY
250 XAF2.98130 CNY
500 XAF5.96260 CNY
1000 XAF11.92520 CNY
2000 XAF23.85040 CNY
5000 XAF59.62600 CNY
10000 XAF119.25200 CNY