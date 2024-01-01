Malaysian ringgits to CFA francs beac today

Convert MYR to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
133,838 xaf

RM1.000 MYR = FCFA133.8 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High133.8380133.8380
Low128.4440128.2310
Average129.6517129.2802
Change4.14%4.17%
1 MYR to XAF stats

The performance of MYR to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 133.8380 and a 30 day low of 128.4440. This means the 30 day average was 129.6517. The change for MYR to XAF was 4.14.

The performance of MYR to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 133.8380 and a 90 day low of 128.2310. This means the 90 day average was 129.2802. The change for MYR to XAF was 4.17.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MYR133.83800 XAF
5 MYR669.19000 XAF
10 MYR1,338.38000 XAF
20 MYR2,676.76000 XAF
50 MYR6,691.90000 XAF
100 MYR13,383.80000 XAF
250 MYR33,459.50000 XAF
500 MYR66,919.00000 XAF
1000 MYR133,838.00000 XAF
2000 MYR267,676.00000 XAF
5000 MYR669,190.00000 XAF
10000 MYR1,338,380.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XAF0.00747 MYR
5 XAF0.03736 MYR
10 XAF0.07472 MYR
20 XAF0.14943 MYR
50 XAF0.37359 MYR
100 XAF0.74717 MYR
250 XAF1.86793 MYR
500 XAF3.73585 MYR
1000 XAF7.47170 MYR
2000 XAF14.94340 MYR
5000 XAF37.35850 MYR
10000 XAF74.71700 MYR