1.00000 MYR = 133.85500 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:32 UTC
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MYR133.85500 XAF
5 MYR669.27500 XAF
10 MYR1338.55000 XAF
20 MYR2677.10000 XAF
50 MYR6692.75000 XAF
100 MYR13385.50000 XAF
250 MYR33463.75000 XAF
500 MYR66927.50000 XAF
1000 MYR133855.00000 XAF
2000 MYR267710.00000 XAF
5000 MYR669275.00000 XAF
10000 MYR1338550.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XAF0.00747 MYR
5 XAF0.03735 MYR
10 XAF0.07471 MYR
20 XAF0.14941 MYR
50 XAF0.37354 MYR
100 XAF0.74708 MYR
250 XAF1.86769 MYR
500 XAF3.73537 MYR
1000 XAF7.47075 MYR
2000 XAF14.94150 MYR
5000 XAF37.35375 MYR
10000 XAF74.70750 MYR