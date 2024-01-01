Turkish liras to CFA francs beac today

Convert TRY to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
18,099 xaf

TL1.000 TRY = FCFA18.10 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
TRY to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.565418.9114
Low18.096718.0967
Average18.290718.5849
Change-2.40%-4.29%
1 TRY to XAF stats

The performance of TRY to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.5654 and a 30 day low of 18.0967. This means the 30 day average was 18.2907. The change for TRY to XAF was -2.40.

The performance of TRY to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9114 and a 90 day low of 18.0967. This means the 90 day average was 18.5849. The change for TRY to XAF was -4.29.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7371.3883.67348.688
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3611.5154.00753.121
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.602107.0661.7754.69662.252
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BEAC
1 TRY18.09930 XAF
5 TRY90.49650 XAF
10 TRY180.99300 XAF
20 TRY361.98600 XAF
50 TRY904.96500 XAF
100 TRY1,809.93000 XAF
250 TRY4,524.82500 XAF
500 TRY9,049.65000 XAF
1000 TRY18,099.30000 XAF
2000 TRY36,198.60000 XAF
5000 TRY90,496.50000 XAF
10000 TRY180,993.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Turkish Lira
1 XAF0.05525 TRY
5 XAF0.27625 TRY
10 XAF0.55251 TRY
20 XAF1.10502 TRY
50 XAF2.76254 TRY
100 XAF5.52508 TRY
250 XAF13.81270 TRY
500 XAF27.62540 TRY
1000 XAF55.25080 TRY
2000 XAF110.50160 TRY
5000 XAF276.25400 TRY
10000 XAF552.50800 TRY