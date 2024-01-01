Turkish liras to CFA francs beac today
Convert TRY to XAF at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to XAF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.5654
|18.9114
|Low
|18.0967
|18.0967
|Average
|18.2907
|18.5849
|Change
|-2.40%
|-4.29%
1 TRY to XAF stats
The performance of TRY to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.5654 and a 30 day low of 18.0967. This means the 30 day average was 18.2907. The change for TRY to XAF was -2.40.
The performance of TRY to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9114 and a 90 day low of 18.0967. This means the 90 day average was 18.5849. The change for TRY to XAF was -4.29.
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BEAC
|1 TRY
|18.09930 XAF
|5 TRY
|90.49650 XAF
|10 TRY
|180.99300 XAF
|20 TRY
|361.98600 XAF
|50 TRY
|904.96500 XAF
|100 TRY
|1,809.93000 XAF
|250 TRY
|4,524.82500 XAF
|500 TRY
|9,049.65000 XAF
|1000 TRY
|18,099.30000 XAF
|2000 TRY
|36,198.60000 XAF
|5000 TRY
|90,496.50000 XAF
|10000 TRY
|180,993.00000 XAF