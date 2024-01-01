Argentine pesos to CFA francs beac today

Convert ARS to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
708 xaf

1.000 ARS = 0.7081 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 ARS0.70814 XAF
5 ARS3.54072 XAF
10 ARS7.08144 XAF
20 ARS14.16288 XAF
50 ARS35.40720 XAF
100 ARS70.81440 XAF
250 ARS177.03600 XAF
500 ARS354.07200 XAF
1000 ARS708.14400 XAF
2000 ARS1,416.28800 XAF
5000 ARS3,540.72000 XAF
10000 ARS7,081.44000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Argentine Peso
1 XAF1.41214 ARS
5 XAF7.06070 ARS
10 XAF14.12140 ARS
20 XAF28.24280 ARS
50 XAF70.60700 ARS
100 XAF141.21400 ARS
250 XAF353.03500 ARS
500 XAF706.07000 ARS
1000 XAF1,412.14000 ARS
2000 XAF2,824.28000 ARS
5000 XAF7,060.70000 ARS
10000 XAF14,121.40000 ARS