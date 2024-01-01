50 Argentine pesos to Rwandan francs

Convert ARS to RWF at the real exchange rate

50 ars
70 rwf

$1.000 ARS = R₣1.401 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RWF
1 ARS to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.41081.4539
Low1.40131.4013
Average1.40611.4245
Change-0.52%-3.51%
View full history

1 ARS to RWF stats

The performance of ARS to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4108 and a 30 day low of 1.4013. This means the 30 day average was 1.4061. The change for ARS to RWF was -0.52.

The performance of ARS to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4539 and a 90 day low of 1.4013. This means the 90 day average was 1.4245. The change for ARS to RWF was -3.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8641.30617.8640.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0880.88412.0880.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.492119.7441.44419.7440.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Rwandan Franc
1 ARS1.40132 RWF
5 ARS7.00660 RWF
10 ARS14.01320 RWF
20 ARS28.02640 RWF
50 ARS70.06600 RWF
100 ARS140.13200 RWF
250 ARS350.33000 RWF
500 ARS700.66000 RWF
1000 ARS1,401.32000 RWF
2000 ARS2,802.64000 RWF
5000 ARS7,006.60000 RWF
10000 ARS14,013.20000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Argentine Peso
1 RWF0.71361 ARS
5 RWF3.56806 ARS
10 RWF7.13612 ARS
20 RWF14.27224 ARS
50 RWF35.68060 ARS
100 RWF71.36120 ARS
250 RWF178.40300 ARS
500 RWF356.80600 ARS
1000 RWF713.61200 ARS
2000 RWF1,427.22400 ARS
5000 RWF3,568.06000 ARS
10000 RWF7,136.12000 ARS