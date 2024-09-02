Argentine peso to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Rwandan francs is currently 1.401 today, reflecting a -0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.209% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.405 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.400 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.267% increase in value.