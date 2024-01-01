10 Argentine pesos to Norwegian kroner

Convert ARS to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 ars
0.11 nok

$1.000 ARS = kr0.01116 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:08
ARS to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 ARS to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0119
Low0.01100.0110
Average0.01130.0116
Change-4.90%-5.21%
1 ARS to NOK stats

The performance of ARS to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0110. This means the 30 day average was 0.0113. The change for ARS to NOK was -4.90.

The performance of ARS to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0119 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for ARS to NOK was -5.21.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8661.30717.8660.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0830.88412.0830.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2350.96813.2360.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7351.44319.7350.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 ARS0.01116 NOK
5 ARS0.05579 NOK
10 ARS0.11158 NOK
20 ARS0.22315 NOK
50 ARS0.55789 NOK
100 ARS1.11577 NOK
250 ARS2.78943 NOK
500 ARS5.57885 NOK
1000 ARS11.15770 NOK
2000 ARS22.31540 NOK
5000 ARS55.78850 NOK
10000 ARS111.57700 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Argentine Peso
1 NOK89.62420 ARS
5 NOK448.12100 ARS
10 NOK896.24200 ARS
20 NOK1,792.48400 ARS
50 NOK4,481.21000 ARS
100 NOK8,962.42000 ARS
250 NOK22,406.05000 ARS
500 NOK44,812.10000 ARS
1000 NOK89,624.20000 ARS
2000 NOK179,248.40000 ARS
5000 NOK448,121.00000 ARS
10000 NOK896,242.00000 ARS