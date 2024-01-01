10 Argentine pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert ARS to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 ars
0.88 btn

$1.000 ARS = Nu.0.08817 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:33
We can't send money between these currencies

ARS to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BTN
1 ARS to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08990.0932
Low0.08820.0882
Average0.08900.0906
Change-1.71%-5.43%
1 ARS to BTN stats

The performance of ARS to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0899 and a 30 day low of 0.0882. This means the 30 day average was 0.0890. The change for ARS to BTN was -1.71.

The performance of ARS to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0932 and a 90 day low of 0.0882. This means the 90 day average was 0.0906. The change for ARS to BTN was -5.43.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ARS0.08817 BTN
5 ARS0.44084 BTN
10 ARS0.88167 BTN
20 ARS1.76335 BTN
50 ARS4.40837 BTN
100 ARS8.81674 BTN
250 ARS22.04185 BTN
500 ARS44.08370 BTN
1000 ARS88.16740 BTN
2000 ARS176.33480 BTN
5000 ARS440.83700 BTN
10000 ARS881.67400 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Argentine Peso
1 BTN11.34210 ARS
5 BTN56.71050 ARS
10 BTN113.42100 ARS
20 BTN226.84200 ARS
50 BTN567.10500 ARS
100 BTN1,134.21000 ARS
250 BTN2,835.52500 ARS
500 BTN5,671.05000 ARS
1000 BTN11,342.10000 ARS
2000 BTN22,684.20000 ARS
5000 BTN56,710.50000 ARS
10000 BTN113,421.00000 ARS