1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert AOA to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
16,820.30 idr

Kz1.000 AOA = Rp16.82 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 AOA to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.277419.0796
Low16.676616.6766
Average17.403718.2227
Change-7.62%-11.14%
View full history

1 AOA to IDR stats

The performance of AOA to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.2774 and a 30 day low of 16.6766. This means the 30 day average was 17.4037. The change for AOA to IDR was -7.62.

The performance of AOA to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.0796 and a 90 day low of 16.6766. This means the 90 day average was 18.2227. The change for AOA to IDR was -11.14.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4781.30717.85283.9030.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6331.44419.72692.7120.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0950.96813.22762.1660.564
1 AUD0.6770.6120.91310.88412.07856.7640.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AOA16.82030 IDR
5 AOA84.10150 IDR
10 AOA168.20300 IDR
20 AOA336.40600 IDR
50 AOA841.01500 IDR
100 AOA1,682.03000 IDR
250 AOA4,205.07500 IDR
500 AOA8,410.15000 IDR
1000 AOA16,820.30000 IDR
2000 AOA33,640.60000 IDR
5000 AOA84,101.50000 IDR
10000 AOA168,203.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Angolan Kwanza
1 IDR0.05945 AOA
5 IDR0.29726 AOA
10 IDR0.59452 AOA
20 IDR1.18904 AOA
50 IDR2.97259 AOA
100 IDR5.94518 AOA
250 IDR14.86295 AOA
500 IDR29.72590 AOA
1000 IDR59.45180 AOA
2000 IDR118.90360 AOA
5000 IDR297.25900 AOA
10000 IDR594.51800 AOA