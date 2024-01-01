10 Angolan kwanzas to Guernsey pounds

Convert AOA to GGP at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.01 ggp

Kz1.000 AOA = £0.0008263 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:55
AOA to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GGP
1 AOA to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00090.0009
Change-5.90%-9.61%
1 AOA to GGP stats

The performance of AOA to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to GGP was -5.90.

The performance of AOA to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to GGP was -9.61.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Guernsey pound
1 AOA0.00083 GGP
5 AOA0.00413 GGP
10 AOA0.00826 GGP
20 AOA0.01653 GGP
50 AOA0.04131 GGP
100 AOA0.08263 GGP
250 AOA0.20657 GGP
500 AOA0.41314 GGP
1000 AOA0.82627 GGP
2000 AOA1.65254 GGP
5000 AOA4.13136 GGP
10000 AOA8.26272 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 GGP1,210.26000 AOA
5 GGP6,051.30000 AOA
10 GGP12,102.60000 AOA
20 GGP24,205.20000 AOA
50 GGP60,513.00000 AOA
100 GGP121,026.00000 AOA
250 GGP302,565.00000 AOA
500 GGP605,130.00000 AOA
1000 GGP1,210,260.00000 AOA
2000 GGP2,420,520.00000 AOA
5000 GGP6,051,300.00000 AOA
10000 GGP12,102,600.00000 AOA